Situated at Lindsey Street, EC1, Kaleidoscope is currently fully occupied by TikTok, which took a 15-year lease in March 2021 at about £7.6 million a year. Photo: Handout
Situated at Lindsey Street, EC1, Kaleidoscope is currently fully occupied by TikTok, which took a 15-year lease in March 2021 at about £7.6 million a year. Photo: Handout
International Property
Business

Hong Kong developer Chinachem buys TikTok’s London office for US$182 million

  • Acquisition of Kaleidoscope from London-listed Helical marks privately held Hong Kong company’s first overseas venture
  • Chinachem will continue to seek opportunities in ‘other major developed markets’, CEO says

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 6:30pm, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Situated at Lindsey Street, EC1, Kaleidoscope is currently fully occupied by TikTok, which took a 15-year lease in March 2021 at about £7.6 million a year. Photo: Handout
Situated at Lindsey Street, EC1, Kaleidoscope is currently fully occupied by TikTok, which took a 15-year lease in March 2021 at about £7.6 million a year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE