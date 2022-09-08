Situated at Lindsey Street, EC1, Kaleidoscope is currently fully occupied by TikTok, which took a 15-year lease in March 2021 at about £7.6 million a year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developer Chinachem buys TikTok’s London office for US$182 million
- Acquisition of Kaleidoscope from London-listed Helical marks privately held Hong Kong company’s first overseas venture
- Chinachem will continue to seek opportunities in ‘other major developed markets’, CEO says
Situated at Lindsey Street, EC1, Kaleidoscope is currently fully occupied by TikTok, which took a 15-year lease in March 2021 at about £7.6 million a year. Photo: Handout