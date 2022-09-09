Night view of the West Kowloon cultural hub. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
Commercial site in Hong Kong’s arts hub West Kowloon tipped to fetch as much as US$1.3 billion in tender
- The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority has put up for tender a 700,000 sq ft property to be developed into three commercial buildings
- Sun Hung Kai Properties and Sino Land are likely bidders for the Artist Square Towers project, according to consultants
