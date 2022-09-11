A woman takes a coronavirus test in Shanghai in this file photo from August. China has adopted stricter Covid-19 policies since an outbreak in Shanghai earlier this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s carbon neutral goal: 9 billion Covid-19 tests have generated at least 5.4 million tonnes of greenhouse gases since 2020
- When Covid-19 tests are performed millions of times globally on a daily level, ‘there will definitely be some impact’, Beijing University of Chemical Technology professor says
- According to data provider Our World In Data, China has performed more than 9 billion tests from the start of 2020 to April 11 this year
