Buildings account for about 90 per cent of electricity consumption in a city famed for its densely packed skyscrapers - technology is helping to cut the environmental impact. Illustration by Perry Tse
From AI to cooling paint: how smart tech helps Hong Kong buildings cut the cost of staying green
- Buildings account for about 90 per cent of electricity consumption in a city famed for its densely packed skyscrapers
- Developers, landlords and construction firms are using the latest technologies to address the environmental impact
