Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Lenders including HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) as well as smaller players are offering higher rates for long-term time deposits. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & finance
Business

HSBC, Standard Chartered among major Hong Kong banks offering higher deposit rates of up to 3 per cent to attract cash, new customers

  • Mox, the virtual bank backed by Standard Chartered, is offering a saving deposit rate of 3 per cent to new customers
  • Standard Chartered is offering 2.8 per cent for 12-month time deposits and 2.4 per cent for six-month time deposits above HK$10,000

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:30am, 13 Sep, 2022

