Buyers line up for sales of Wheelock Properties’ Miami Quay, at Tower 2. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Dismal sales by Miami Quay shows Hong Kong’s home market is in a ‘depression’, expert says

  • Only about 30 per cent, or 41 of the 137 flats on sale at Miami Quay in Kai Tak have been sold
  • Besides a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, Hong Kong’s homeowners and potential buyers are also bracing for higher mortgage rates

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 9:21pm, 12 Sep, 2022

