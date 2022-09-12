Buyers line up for sales of Wheelock Properties’ Miami Quay, at Tower 2. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Dismal sales by Miami Quay shows Hong Kong’s home market is in a ‘depression’, expert says
- Only about 30 per cent, or 41 of the 137 flats on sale at Miami Quay in Kai Tak have been sold
- Besides a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, Hong Kong’s homeowners and potential buyers are also bracing for higher mortgage rates
