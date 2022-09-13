New homes line a street in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank in 2017. Photo: Reuters
International Property
Australia’s big cities hold ‘opportunities’ for Hong Kong, mainland China property investors even as mortgage rates climb

  • Cities like Sydney and Perth may offer the best deals owing to sustained demand, potential stamp duty savings and solid fundamentals, say analysts
  • Brisbane also offers an attractive investment opportunity as it is set to host the Olympic Games in 2032, says analyst

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:30am, 13 Sep, 2022

