New homes line a street in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s big cities hold ‘opportunities’ for Hong Kong, mainland China property investors even as mortgage rates climb
- Cities like Sydney and Perth may offer the best deals owing to sustained demand, potential stamp duty savings and solid fundamentals, say analysts
- Brisbane also offers an attractive investment opportunity as it is set to host the Olympic Games in 2032, says analyst
