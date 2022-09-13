A worker checks a machine at the workshop of a textile enterprise in Qingzhou Economic Development Zone in east China’s Shandong province, on July 27, 2022. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
Climate change: Hong Kong-based Esquel opens green unit as textile firms aim to make China-made products sustainable
- The industry’s green movement is in its infancy, but has great potential given global concerns and China’s decarbonisation policy, industry analysts say
- The market potential for sustainable fashion is huge, but greater industry coordination is needed to drive efforts, they say
A worker checks a machine at the workshop of a textile enterprise in Qingzhou Economic Development Zone in east China’s Shandong province, on July 27, 2022. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images