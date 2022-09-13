The construction site of China Evergrande Group’s Royal Peak residential property development in Beijing on Friday, July 29, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China Evergrande Group
Business

Evergrande vows to restart 38 stalled property projects by month’s end to defuse China’s mortgage boycott

  • Evergrande will restart construction on 38 developments by September 30, it said in a statement late Monday, citing Chairman Hui Ka-yan’s weekly staff meeting
  • It has already resumed building on 668 of the total 706 projects, it said

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:28pm, 13 Sep, 2022

