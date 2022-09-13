The construction site of China Evergrande Group’s Royal Peak residential property development in Beijing on Friday, July 29, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande vows to restart 38 stalled property projects by month’s end to defuse China’s mortgage boycott
- Evergrande will restart construction on 38 developments by September 30, it said in a statement late Monday, citing Chairman Hui Ka-yan’s weekly staff meeting
- It has already resumed building on 668 of the total 706 projects, it said
The construction site of China Evergrande Group’s Royal Peak residential property development in Beijing on Friday, July 29, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg