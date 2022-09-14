A view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area from the technology hub’s border with Hong Kong on 4 September 2022. Photo: Martin Chan.
Greater Bay Area’s ‘proptech’ growth is stymied by the lack of tech-savvy real estate professionals, survey finds
- About 79 per cent of the 98 companies and 21 executives polled by the survey said proptech is of ‘high strategic importance’ to the property industry
- Between 2012 and 2021, about 1,100 proptech transactions worth US$67.9 billion occurred in Greater China, Ernst & Young said in its poll with the Urban Land Institute
A view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area from the technology hub’s border with Hong Kong on 4 September 2022. Photo: Martin Chan.