The Harbour Glory development in Hong Kong’s North Point district, where one seller recently absorbed a loss of nearly HK$6 million on a flat bought in 2017. Photo: Handout
Recent Hong Kong homebuyers stand to lose millions as prices decline – some already have
- Many people who bought homes over the past five years are now facing a loss – at least on paper – as prices continue to slide
- Some owners who had to sell have taken significant losses – in one case to the tune of HK$5.85 million (US$745,334)
