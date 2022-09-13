UN agency has warned about dangers of rising temperatures in next five years. Photo: AP
Climate Change: Average global temperature almost certain to hit hottest on record in at least one of the next five years, WMO warns
- The likelihood of a record high temperature is 93 per cent, said the United Nations agency
- The number of climate and water related disasters has risen by a factor of five over the past decades, according to the WMO
