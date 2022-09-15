An aerial photo taken on July 26, 2021, shows a flooded area in Weihui, Xinxiang city, in China’s central Henan province. Photo: AFP
Climate change: China’s cost for urban flooding could jump six-fold to US$477 billion a year, says Morgan Stanley
- Urban flood damage could cost China US$77 billion in 2030 and more than six times that in 2080 due to climate change, Morgan Stanley analysts say
- Investors have not priced in these risks sufficiently, with only a fraction of companies reporting climate risks and opportunities
