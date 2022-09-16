Screenshot of submissions by seven casino licence applicants to the Committee for Gaming Concessions Public Tender in Macau. Photo: Teledifusao de Macau (TDM)
7 operators vie for 6 Macau casino licences as bids open in the world’s gambling hub
- The seven companies comprised all six existing casino operators whose current licenses are due to expire on December 31, plus a wild card bid by GMM Limited
- GMM’s administrator is Lim Kok Thay, according to Macau’s Commercial Registry Office, the same name as the Malaysian casino magnate
