Hong Kong’s Central business district. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong, China financial watchdogs to give Wealth Management Connect more muscle by adding products, increasing participation: Eddie Yue
- Expansion and enhancement of connect schemes crucial to promoting cross-border use of the yuan, HKMA CEO tells summit
- Possible new measures could include improved sales arrangements, expansion of product range and participation of more financial institutions
