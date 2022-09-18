Kering-owned Italian jewellery brand Pomellato commissioned crypto artist Sun Bohan to develop an NFT series based on the jewellery collection Nudo, and issued digital collectibles via Weibo’s digital collectible platform Top Holder in July. Photo: Pomellato’s Weibo
China NFT and metaverse marketing requires Tiffany, other global luxury brands, to tread lightly and be creative
- Brands must try to reach China’s young, digitally savvy consumers while adhering to the nation’s ban on cryptocurrencies and NFT trading
- Luxury brands face choice between developing offerings for regulated platforms and ‘lying flat’ and letting word of international efforts seep through
