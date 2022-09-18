The units on offer on Sunday ranged between 250 and 716 square feet and were priced between HK$5.24 million (US$668,000) and HK$18.73 million. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers snub new homes at Miami Quay, Kai Tak, as rising interest rates, slow economy kill demand

  • As of 7pm only two out of 139 units on offer at the development on the site of Hong Kong’s former airport had been sold, according to Midland Realty
  • ‘Higher interest rates are weighing on sentiment,’ said Victoria Allan, founder and managing director of Habitat Property

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:17pm, 18 Sep, 2022

