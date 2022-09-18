The units on offer on Sunday ranged between 250 and 716 square feet and were priced between HK$5.24 million (US$668,000) and HK$18.73 million. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers snub new homes at Miami Quay, Kai Tak, as rising interest rates, slow economy kill demand
- As of 7pm only two out of 139 units on offer at the development on the site of Hong Kong’s former airport had been sold, according to Midland Realty
- ‘Higher interest rates are weighing on sentiment,’ said Victoria Allan, founder and managing director of Habitat Property
The units on offer on Sunday ranged between 250 and 716 square feet and were priced between HK$5.24 million (US$668,000) and HK$18.73 million. Photo: Dickson Lee