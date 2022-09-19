The Connect Hall inside the Hong Kong stock exchange in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China Vanke’s US$784 million IPO spin-off attracts Temasek, UBS, hedge funds as cornerstone investors
- Six cornerstone investors including Temasek and global hedge funds will sign up for 35.8 per cent of the IPO shares, or 3.5 per cent of the company’s equity
- Onewo is due to price its Hong Kong IPO shares on September 22 and starts trading on September 29, according to indicative timetable
