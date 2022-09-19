WeLab’s office in Hong Kong. The lender has grown rapidly providing online lending with mainland partners and virtual banking services in Hong Kong. Photo: WeLab
Hong Kong digital lender WeLab expands to Southeast Asia via US$510 million acquisition of Indonesia’s Bank Jasa Jakarta
- Rapidly expanding WeLab moves into Southeast Asia with acquisition of Jakarta bank that operates 11 commercial branches
- The new owners plan to keep BJJ’s existing operations and to launch digital banking for the nation’s young, digitally savvy population next year
