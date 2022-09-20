A view of the Tai Koo area in Quarry Bay in March 2021. Home prices in the mid-range area have fallen 17.3 per cent since June 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Hong Kong property market favours bargain hunters as prices drop, with 1 in 10 home sellers in August incurring a loss
- The ratio of second-hand housing deals yielding capital gains has fallen by 6.8 percentage points since last year to below 90 per cent in August
- Among 56 developments at railway stations, 30 saw the price per square foot decline in August, according to Centaline
A view of the Tai Koo area in Quarry Bay in March 2021. Home prices in the mid-range area have fallen 17.3 per cent since June 2019. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan