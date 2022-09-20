Qingdao scrapped all purchase restrictions on second-hand homes on Thursday, then reinstated some of them on Friday morning. Photo: EPA
Chinese cities Qingdao, Suzhou reinstate homebuying curbs a day after scrapping them, leaving market in limbo
- Restrictions on home purchases in some major second-tier cities were back in place just 24 hours after they were lifted
- ‘The U-turns were unexpected, and suggest policy changes on housing should still be in line with the tone from the central government,’ says analyst
Qingdao scrapped all purchase restrictions on second-hand homes on Thursday, then reinstated some of them on Friday morning. Photo: EPA