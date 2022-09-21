The Star Ferry pier at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. With the local dollar pegged to the US dollar, a Fed rate hike is expected to push the city’s commercial banks to increase their prime rates this month. Photo: AFP
Home prices poised to fall in Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, France, and the US as global central banks raise interest rates
- Home prices may decline by 12 per cent in Canada, 9 per cent in France and 3 per cent in the United States over the next two years, Goldman Sachs said
- Hong Kong home prices will fall by as much as 8 per cent, while transactions are likely to slump by 35 per cent for the whole year, said Cushman & Wakefield
