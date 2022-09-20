Southland is the first project to sit atop a major subway station in about three decades. Photo: Handout
Hongkongers snub second property sale in as many days, as MTR’s South Land becomes looming Fed rate hike’s latest victim

  • South Land, a project developed by RK Properties and MTR Corporation in Wong Chuk Hang, fails to sell a single unit two days before expected Fed rate hike
  • Only two out of 139 units were sold at Miami Quay in Kai Tak on Sunday

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:09pm, 20 Sep, 2022

