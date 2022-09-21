A man walks past closed retail shops in Mong Kok on September 19, 2022. The shop vacancy rate stood at 11.2 per cent in July and August, according to Midland ICI. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong to see stronger demand for shop space under expected end of mandatory hotel quarantine, property executive says
- One in nine street-level shops in Hong Kong was vacant during a survey in July and August
- Shop vacancies should drop by a third by early next year if hotel quarantines end, a property executive says
