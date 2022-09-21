A 737 MAX 8 airplane being delivered to Air China at Boeing’s completion and delivery center in eastern China’s Zhoushan city in Zhejiang province on December 15, 2018. Photo: Xinhua.
Boeing
Boeing held talks with China’s aviation regulator to allow 737 MAX to resume flying

  • The talks were held in Zhoushan and included a visit to Boeing’s new completion and delivery centre, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Tuesday
  • After issues raised at the session are resolved, the regulator plans to issue an updated review of Boeing’s 737 narrow-body family, CAAC News said

Updated: 2:42pm, 21 Sep, 2022

