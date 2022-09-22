Hong Kong’s skyline shrouded in clouds on 6 June 2022. Photo: Felix Wong
developing | HSBC raises its prime rate for the first time in 4 years as cost of money soars to 14-year high
- HSBC’s best lending rate for borrowers will be raised by 12.5 basis points to 5.125 per cent, from 5 per cent, effective Friday
- The first increase in prime rates in four years will hurt the property market and Hong Kong’s economy, analysts say
