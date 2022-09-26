View of the Gwangan Bridge illuminated by thousands of LED lights in Busan, South Korea. Photo: Daniel Allen
South Korea’s Busan city wants to be blockchain central. Did everyone get the memo?
- Busan, with 3.3 million residents, was designated a special blockchain zone in July 2019 under the administration of former president Moon Jae-in
- However, a survey in July of 465 blockchain companies in the country found that more than 48 per cent were unaware of Busan’s status as a blockchain-friendly zone
