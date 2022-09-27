People pass by The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street in New York City in August 2020. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
What are the US audit regulator’s inspectors doing in Hong Kong?
- Inspectors from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) spent last week at the Central offices of PwC and KPMG examining audit materials
- A typical audit working paper will clearly show the name of the preparer, the date of preparation and the objective of the test, and the number of samples collected, auditor association chair says
People pass by The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street in New York City in August 2020. Photo: AFP