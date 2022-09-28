People jog in view of the skyline in Sydney, Australia on September 2, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Link Reit eyes more property in Australia, entry into Japan and Singapore, as it seeks to diversify from Hong Kong
- Rising interest rates create more potential investment opportunities across the region for Asia’s largest real estate trust, COO says
- The trust is pursuing greater international diversification as the Hong Kong and mainland China markets continue to struggle under Covid-19 restrictions
