People jog in view of the skyline in Sydney, Australia on September 2, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
People jog in view of the skyline in Sydney, Australia on September 2, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
International Property
Business

Link Reit eyes more property in Australia, entry into Japan and Singapore, as it seeks to diversify from Hong Kong

  • Rising interest rates create more potential investment opportunities across the region for Asia’s largest real estate trust, COO says
  • The trust is pursuing greater international diversification as the Hong Kong and mainland China markets continue to struggle under Covid-19 restrictions

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People jog in view of the skyline in Sydney, Australia on September 2, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
People jog in view of the skyline in Sydney, Australia on September 2, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE