A woman looks at residential property advertisements outside a Hong Kong real estate agency in Wong Tai Sin in July 2022. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices to revisit 2017 levels as more rate increases prolong housing market correction
- Prices of lived-in homes have retreated 6.1 per cent in a 10-week losing streak, and by 11.2 per cent since the market peaked in August 2021: Centaline data
- Recent transactions in popular housing estates in Taikoo Shing, Shau Kei Wan and Tseung Kwan O show ongoing bearish sentiment
