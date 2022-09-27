Henderson Land Development’s One Innovale Bellevue in Fanling. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Henderson Land Development’s One Innovale Bellevue in Fanling. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong property
Business

Young Hongkongers snap up cheap flats in Northern Metropolis as relaxed mortgage, quarantine rules offset rising interest rates

  • With an average price of HK$14,623 per sq ft, One Innovale- Bellevue in Fanling is more affordable than Kowloon and Hong Kong Island
  • Many of the prospective buyers on Tuesday were in their 20s and early 30s, according to Sammy Po Siu-ming of Midland Realty

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:56pm, 27 Sep, 2022

