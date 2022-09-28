The HKMA, which is based in Hong Kong’s Two International Finance Centre, will need to intervene more in the near future to continue defending the peg, an analyst says. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong defends currency peg for 32nd time this year amid outflow of capital chasing US dollar assets

  • The city’s de facto central bank bought HK$1.94 billion and sold US$247 million on Wednesday
  • The authority has bought a total of HK$215.035 billion and sold US$27.39 billion this year

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:08pm, 28 Sep, 2022

