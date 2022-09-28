The HKMA, which is based in Hong Kong’s Two International Finance Centre, will need to intervene more in the near future to continue defending the peg, an analyst says. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong defends currency peg for 32nd time this year amid outflow of capital chasing US dollar assets
- The city’s de facto central bank bought HK$1.94 billion and sold US$247 million on Wednesday
- The authority has bought a total of HK$215.035 billion and sold US$27.39 billion this year
The HKMA, which is based in Hong Kong’s Two International Finance Centre, will need to intervene more in the near future to continue defending the peg, an analyst says. Photo: Nora Tam