The promenade in the Tsing Yi district of Hong Kong. An index measuring overall home prices slumped to 368.2 in August from 376.7 in July, according to official data released on Wednesday by the Rating and Valuation Department. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong home prices fell in August to lowest since February 2019, unlikely to be boosted by ‘0+3’ quarantine relaxation
- Prices of homes in Hong Kong fell by 2.26 per cent in August, their largest monthly decline since November 2018
- Official property price index for the whole year will fall by around 8 per cent, Knight Frank executive says
