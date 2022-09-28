General view of 21 Borrett Road at Mid-Levels in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset sells luxury Mid-Levels project to Singapore fund for US$2.6 billion in surprise deal amid market wobble

  • The buyer, LC Vision Capital 1, is an offshore fund managed by Sino Suisse Capital, a closely held money manager run by Albert Liu
  • It’s ‘a good deal’ for CK Asset as mainland buyers are shut from border restrictions, says JLL

Iris Ouyang and Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:54pm, 28 Sep, 2022

