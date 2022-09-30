A closed shop in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district. The second phase of the government’s consumption voucher scheme, which kicks off on Saturday, is also expected to boost domestic consumption. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong central banker Eddie Yue says domestic consumption can drive economic growth, counter high borrowing costs
- The recent relaxation of Covid-19 rules could help boost domestic consumption, which has been suppressed in the past year, Yue says
- HKMA CEO expects banks’ bad-debt ratios will rise but will be ‘manageable’
