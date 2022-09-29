Bitcoin-themed chocolates at the TOKEN2049 in Singapore, on Sept. 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Cryptocurrency crowd shrugs off market woes at upbeat TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore
- This year’s TOKEN2049 in Singapore is the second edition as an in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Attendees at the event, which drew thousands of people, weren’t showing obvious signs of concern amid the prevailing gloom in the cryptocurrency slump
Bitcoin-themed chocolates at the TOKEN2049 in Singapore, on Sept. 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg