Construction cranes operate among residential buildings in Beijing on September 26, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China reduces mortgage rates to boost home sales in hard-hit cities as Beijing seeks to prop up property market
- First-time buyers in cities with falling home prices can access reduced mortgage rates, the People’s Bank of China announced on Thursday
- 23 of the 70 largest cities in the country are eligible for the rate-cut discretion, according to a Post calculation based on official statistics
Construction cranes operate among residential buildings in Beijing on September 26, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE