A view of the 11 Skies project being constructed by New World Development close to the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong property
Hong Kong property developer New World expects housing market to feel the squeeze from rising interest rates

  • Housing market will gradually recover as there is still strong demand for homes, says CEO Adrian Cheng
  • Hong Kong-listed developer posts an 8.5 per cent increase in full-year profit to US$159.2 million

Pearl Liu
Updated: 7:42pm, 30 Sep, 2022

