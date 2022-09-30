A view of the 11 Skies project being constructed by New World Development close to the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong property developer New World expects housing market to feel the squeeze from rising interest rates
- Housing market will gradually recover as there is still strong demand for homes, says CEO Adrian Cheng
- Hong Kong-listed developer posts an 8.5 per cent increase in full-year profit to US$159.2 million
