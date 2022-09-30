Deloitte’s Chinese unit has been penalised by the US regulator. Photo: Shutterstock
Accounting and auditing
US regulator settles with Deloitte China for US$20 million on audit issues related to 12 mainland clients

  • Deloitte said it self-reported the problems to the regulators, while the SEC said the accounting firm asked certain clients to select their own samples for testing
  • The action underscores the need for the PCAOB to be able to inspect Chinese audit firms, said SEC chair Gary Gensler

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:04pm, 30 Sep, 2022

