Deloitte’s Chinese unit has been penalised by the US regulator. Photo: Shutterstock
US regulator settles with Deloitte China for US$20 million on audit issues related to 12 mainland clients
- Deloitte said it self-reported the problems to the regulators, while the SEC said the accounting firm asked certain clients to select their own samples for testing
- The action underscores the need for the PCAOB to be able to inspect Chinese audit firms, said SEC chair Gary Gensler
