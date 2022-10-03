Cyberport, the city’s technology hub, manages the ‘Proof-of-Concept’ cash-subsidy programme, which disbursed funds to 93 fintech projects last year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong hoping end of quarantine, US$1.3 million cash subsidy will bring fintech start-ups back to city, Cyberport executive says
- The government is accepting applications for the second round of its HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) ‘Proof-of-Concept’ cash-subsidy programme until the end of November
- More start-up founders expected to return after scrapping of hotel quarantine, and more newcomers to apply for cash subsidies, Cyberport executive says
