Ren Jingzheng, a professor at Polytechnic University’s department of industrial and systems engineering. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business of climate change
Green living: award-winning Hong Kong scientist’s innovation turns sewage sludge into energy, slowing down the impact of climate change

  • Sewage sludge used as feedstock to make methanol cuts down carbon emissions by a quarter compared to coal as the raw material, Polytechnic University professor Ren Jingzheng says
  • If all 1,200 tonnes of sludge generated in Hong Kong every day is converted to 400 tonnes of methanol, it could cut 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions

Eric Ng
Updated: 12:34pm, 3 Oct, 2022

