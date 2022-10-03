The Hong Kong government and the stock exchange plan to launch yuan-denominated stock trading in the city under the Stock Connect scheme by setting up a market-maker system in the first half of next year, a minister told lawmakers on Monday. The yuan share trading plan , was first unveiled in the budget of Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in February, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission expressed support for the plan last month. The new measure is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the city’s position as an international financial centre. It comes after Hong Kong fell to fourth place in a ranking of financial centres , falling behind Singapore, which rose to third after New York City and London. While the Hong Kong stock market since 2010 has allowed companies to issue yuan shares, few have done so due to a lack of turnover. Establishing a market-maker system will solve this issue, according to Christopher Hui Ching-yu, secretary for financial services and the treasury. “Introducing a market-maker regime will enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the trading system of yuan stocks and promote the liquidity of these shares, and avoid the widening of spread and excessive price fluctuations caused by a lack in product liquidity,” Hui said. The government will submit a bill to the Legislative Council (Legco) by the end of this year to change the Stamp Duty Ordinance to exempt market makers from paying stamp duty when they are providing liquidity for yuan shares. “Stamp duty currently accounts for more than 90 per cent of the trading cost of securities transactions, which would add to the cost burden of market makers,” Hui said in a Legco financial affairs meeting on Monday. China to boost Hong Kong as finance hub with more cross-border stock access The waiver will encourage more brokers to be willing to take up the role, Hui said. Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will consult the market to establish the market-maker system, allowing selected brokers to act as market makers and ensure liquidity for yuan-denominated shares, he said. “Timing-wise, our target is to launch the market-maker system for yuan shares trading for southbound Stock Connect in the first half of 2023,” Hui said. Hong Kong investors gain access to US$89.6 billion in China-based ETFs The Stock Connect scheme, started in 2014, allows investors to conduct cross border stock trading between Hong Kong and Shanghai, with a Shenzhen leg added two years later. Mainland China traders trading Hong Kong stocks under the connect can only trade in Hong Kong dollars. Giving investors the option to directly trade Hong Kong stocks quoted in yuan will free them from bearing the risk of fluctuations in the offshore yuan’s spot exchange rate in Hong Kong eating into their returns. The average daily trading volume on the southbound link of the Stock Connect was HK$41.7 billion (US$5.3 billion) last year, data from the Hong Kong stock exchange shows. Several advocates, including the former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Joseph Yam Chi-kwong , have suggested that promoting yuan-denominated stock trading in the city would be a step forward in the internationalisation of the Chinese currency.