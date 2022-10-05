A man walks on the dried out riverbed of the Jialing River in Chongqing, on August 21, 2022. China experienced its most severe drought and longest heatwave in decades. Photo: EPA-EFE
Climate change sets back global power sector’s decarbonisation efforts as countries turn to coal to meet demand
- Increased use of coal to generate power this summer may lead to higher carbon emissions in 2022, UK environment think tank Ember says
- Coal power generated in China rose by 111 terawatt-hours in July and August compared to last year, cancelling out the 79TWh drop seen in the first half
A man walks on the dried out riverbed of the Jialing River in Chongqing, on August 21, 2022. China experienced its most severe drought and longest heatwave in decades. Photo: EPA-EFE