Potential buyers at a residential project launch in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Centaline says Hong Kong property sales to plummet to 27-year low this year, as Covid-19 curbs, higher interest rates bite
- If Centaline forecast holds, 2022 will record the lowest annual property transactions tally since 1996
- Sales volumes likely to decline by 15 per cent, but last year was a record year, Habitat Property’s Victoria Allan says
Potential buyers at a residential project launch in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee