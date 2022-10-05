Potential buyers at a residential project launch in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Potential buyers at a residential project launch in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property
Business

Centaline says Hong Kong property sales to plummet to 27-year low this year, as Covid-19 curbs, higher interest rates bite

  • If Centaline forecast holds, 2022 will record the lowest annual property transactions tally since 1996
  • Sales volumes likely to decline by 15 per cent, but last year was a record year, Habitat Property’s Victoria Allan says

Cheryl ArcibalLam Ka-sing
Cheryl Arcibal and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential buyers at a residential project launch in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Potential buyers at a residential project launch in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE