SF Reit’s modern logistics property in Wuhu’s Fengtai Industrial Park. Photo: SCMP Handout
SF Reit, spun off by owner of ‘China’s FedEx’, won’t achieve goal of doubling assets to US$1.5 billion as interest rates soar

  • SF Reit’s stated goal had been to expand the value of total assets from HK$6 billion (US$764 million) to HK$12 billion
  • ‘In recent meetings with investors, I told them that I have to admit I won’t be able to achieve that target,’ says CEO Hubert Chak

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 6 Oct, 2022

