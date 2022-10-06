SF Reit’s modern logistics property in Wuhu’s Fengtai Industrial Park. Photo: SCMP Handout
SF Reit, spun off by owner of ‘China’s FedEx’, won’t achieve goal of doubling assets to US$1.5 billion as interest rates soar
- SF Reit’s stated goal had been to expand the value of total assets from HK$6 billion (US$764 million) to HK$12 billion
- ‘In recent meetings with investors, I told them that I have to admit I won’t be able to achieve that target,’ says CEO Hubert Chak
