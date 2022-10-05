An electric bus, left, and a hydrogen fuel-cell electric double-decker bus are seen at Citybus’s West Kowloon Depot in this file photo from June 28. Citybus plans to press its first hydrogen buses into service next year. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Towngas says hydrogen production tests successful, ready to fuel bus operators’ low-emission transition
- Towngas will soon be ready to supply Hong Kong’s bus operators, executive tells ReThink HK sustainability conference
- Towngas’s hydrogen will not reduce bus companies’ energy supply chain carbon footprint, but roadside emissions will be eliminated
