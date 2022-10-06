The flagship developer of tycoon Li Ka-shing’s family won the parcel on Castle Peak Road in Tuen Mun for HK$4.6 billion (US$586 million). Photo: Handout
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset pays US$586 million for Hong Kong land parcel subject to government’s minimum flat-size rule
- The plot of land on Castle Peak Road sold for HK$3,522 per square foot, far below the HK$6,500 it was expected to fetch in an earlier failed tender
- An April tender for the parcel – the first subject to the government’s minimum flat size requirement – failed to attract any bids that met the reserve price
