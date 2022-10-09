The current downturn in Hong Kong’s office property market has been described by CBRE as its ‘longest and deepest’. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s reopening to revive office market from its longest and deepest slump, but upswing in rents will have to wait
- The reopening of Hong Kong’s borders and a stabilising pandemic will act as a catalyst for moribund office market, says Swire Properties’ Don Taylor
- Additional office space of 8.2 million sq ft expected in the next two years and record high vacancy rates are likely to push rents lower this year and next, says CBRE
