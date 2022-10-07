The HKUST campus in Sai Kung, New Territories. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Climate change: Hong Kong university claims key breakthrough in durable, cost-effective hydrogen fuel cells
- A new formula for the electrocatalyst in fuel cells reduces the use of expensive platinum while enhancing performance and durability, university claims
- Breakthrough would brighten the outlook for fuel-cell electric vehicles as Hong Kong gets ready for net-zero emissions by 2050
