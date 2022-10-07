The HKUST campus in Sai Kung, New Territories. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The HKUST campus in Sai Kung, New Territories. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Business of climate change
Business

Climate change: Hong Kong university claims key breakthrough in durable, cost-effective hydrogen fuel cells

  • A new formula for the electrocatalyst in fuel cells reduces the use of expensive platinum while enhancing performance and durability, university claims
  • Breakthrough would brighten the outlook for fuel-cell electric vehicles as Hong Kong gets ready for net-zero emissions by 2050

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:48am, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The HKUST campus in Sai Kung, New Territories. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The HKUST campus in Sai Kung, New Territories. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE