InvestHK family office leaders Dixon Wong (left) and Christine Ho, pictured at Fairmont House in Central on October 6, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to woo family offices from Middle East, Europe as city reconnects with investors after Covid-19 isolation
- A team of InvestHK officers will visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 17 to 22, followed by a trip to London and Zurich in November
- InvestHK’s family office team has helped 14 overseas family offices set up in Hong Kong since it was set up last year, with another 50 in the pipeline
